Roku (ROKU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Citigroup gave Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Roku today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $202.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 62.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.68.

The company has a one-year high of $239.14 and a one-year low of $58.22. Currently, Roku has an average volume of 8.01M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROKU in relation to earlier this year.

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs. Its product categories include advertising, Roku TVs and Streaming Players. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

