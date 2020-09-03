Roku (ROKU) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Roku (ROKU), with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $178.32, close to its 52-week high of $185.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 75.2% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and ANGI Homeservices.

Roku has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.83, implying a -10.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $185.44 and a one-year low of $58.22. Currently, Roku has an average volume of 9.7M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Roku, Inc. engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website. Its Roku platform allows users to personalize their content selection with cable television replacement offerings and other streaming services that suit their budget and needs. Its product categories include advertising, Roku TVs and Streaming Players. The company was founded by Anthony J. Wood in October 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

