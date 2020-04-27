Rogers (ROG) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Rogers (ROG) today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rogers with a $143.50 average price target.

Based on Rogers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $194 million and GAAP net loss of $28.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $223 million and had a net profit of $24.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROG in relation to earlier this year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions, which enables connectivity for applications including communications infrastructure, automotive, connected services, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense. The EMS segment comprises elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications. The Other segment consists elastomer components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer and other markets. The company was founded by Peter Rogers in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.