Rogers (ROG) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Rogers (ROG) and a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $180.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 52.1% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Rogers has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $243.33.

The company has a one-year high of $206.13 and a one-year low of $95.69. Currently, Rogers has an average volume of 68.95K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROG in relation to earlier this year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions, which enables connectivity for applications including communications infrastructure, automotive, connected services, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense. The EMS segment comprises elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications. The Other segment consists elastomer components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer and other markets. The company was founded by Peter Rogers in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.