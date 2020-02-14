Rogers (ROG) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Rogers (ROG) today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $115.21, close to its 52-week low of $112.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 55.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Rogers has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.00.

The company has a one-year high of $206.43 and a one-year low of $112.72. Currently, Rogers has an average volume of 110.1K.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.