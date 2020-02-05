Rogers Communication (RCI) Receives a Buy from TD Securities

In a report released today, Vince Valentini from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Rogers Communication (RCI), with a price target of C$83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.92.

Valentini has an average return of 2.2% when recommending Rogers Communication.

According to TipRanks.com, Valentini is ranked #675 out of 5875 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rogers Communication is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.28, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$72.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.93 and a one-year low of $45.94. Currently, Rogers Communication has an average volume of 358K.

Rogers Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates its business through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions, and Media.