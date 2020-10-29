Rogers Communication (RCI) Gets a Buy Rating from National Bank

In a report released today, Adam Shine from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Rogers Communication (RCI), with a price target of C$68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 52.7% success rate. Shine covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rogers Communication with a $50.35 average price target, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.

Based on Rogers Communication’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.67 billion and net profit of $512 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.75 billion and had a net profit of $593 million.

Rogers Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates its business through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions, and Media. The Wireless segment refers to wireless communications operations carried on by Rogers Communication Partnership, which provides retail and business voice and data wireless communications services. The Cable segment provides telecommunications operations, including Internet, television, and telephony services to consu mers and businesses. The Business Solutions segment offers network connectivity through fibre network and data center assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting, and cloud-based services for the enterprise, public sector, and carrier. The Media segment comprises of diversified portfolio of media properties, such as sports media and entertainment, television and radio broadcasting, specialty channels, multi-platform shopping, digital media, and publishing. The company was founded by Edward Samuel Rogers, Jr. in 1960 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.