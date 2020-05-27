Rockwell Med (RMTI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Howard Kim- May 27, 2020, 7:06 AM EDT

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med (RMTI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockwell Med is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Rockwell Med’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.86 million and GAAP net loss of $7.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.56 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.68 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. engages in targeting end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis concentrates, citrapure, dri-sate, safety data sheets,ancillary products, and renal pure. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts