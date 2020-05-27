Rockwell Med (RMTI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med (RMTI), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockwell Med is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on Rockwell Med’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.86 million and GAAP net loss of $7.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.56 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.68 million.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. engages in targeting end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis concentrates, citrapure, dri-sate, safety data sheets,ancillary products, and renal pure. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.