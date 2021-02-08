Rockwell Med (RMTI) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- February 8, 2021, 6:26 AM EDT

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med (RMTI), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 52.7% and a 82.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Rockwell Med has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

Rockwell Med’s market cap is currently $128.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.12.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. engages in targeting end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis concentrates, citrapure, dri-sate, safety data sheets,ancillary products, and renal pure. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

