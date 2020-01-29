Rockwell Automation (ROK) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Rockwell Automation (ROK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $196.17.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Automation with a $193.64 average price target, a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $217.00 price target.

Rockwell Automation’s market cap is currently $22.75B and has a P/E ratio of 33.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 56.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ROK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Frank Kulaszewicz, the SVP of ROK sold 18,197 shares for a total of $3,623,582.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.