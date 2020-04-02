Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 40.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00, implying a 149.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.32 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.