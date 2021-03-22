Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 58.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Logicbio Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $70.57 average price target, representing a 29.9% upside. In a report issued on March 9, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $67.48 and a one-year low of $12.73. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 494.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.