Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Gil Blum assigned a Buy rating to Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.46.

Blum has an average return of 4.1% when recommending Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is ranked #5259 out of 7331 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $64.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.48 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 742.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RCKT in relation to earlier this year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.