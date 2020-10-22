Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Brian Anderson- October 21, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT

After Oppenheimer and William Blair gave Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from LifeSci Capital. Analyst Patrick Dolezal maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.50, close to its 52-week high of $30.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 53.1% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, CymaBay Therapeutics, and Oyster Point Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $34.33 average price target, representing a 24.2% upside. In a report issued on October 16, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $30.43 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 288.2K.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

