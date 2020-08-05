Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Piper Sandler gave Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from William Blair. Analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $36.33 average price target, implying a 44.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.59 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 428.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.