Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Esther Rajavelu maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajavelu has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.6% and a 32.9% success rate. Rajavelu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.00, a 122.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Based on Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $19.86 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.32 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.