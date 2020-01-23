Roche Holding (RHHBY) Receives a New Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Steve Scala from Cowen & Co. initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Roche Holding (RHHBY) and a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.35, close to its 52-week high of $42.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Scala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 64.9% success rate. Scala covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Eli Lilly & Co, and Bristol Myers.

Roche Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

The company has a one-year high of $42.88 and a one-year low of $31.81. Currently, Roche Holding has an average volume of 1.09M.

