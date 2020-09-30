Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report released today, Peter Welford from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF), with a price target of CHF385.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $347.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Welford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 66.2% success rate. Welford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AC Immune SA, Galapagos, and Compugen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $417.82, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on September 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF384.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.