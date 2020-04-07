Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) yesterday and set a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $333.05.

Parekh noted:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktie von Roche auf der “Conviction Buy List” mit einem Kursziel von 400 Franken belassen. Jungste Verschreibungstrends im Pharmasektor ermutigten und stutzten seine These, dass der Sektor im Sturm ein sicherer Hafen ist, schrieb Analyst Keyur Parekh in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit Blick auf die Covid-19-Krise./ajx/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 21:48 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 35.6% success rate. Parekh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Novartis, and Sanofi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $380.67 average price target, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF350.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $399.00 and a one-year low of $254.04. Currently, Roche Holding AG has an average volume of 17.87K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.