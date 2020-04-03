Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Emmanuel Papadakis maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) today and set a price target of CHF385.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $329.25.

Papadakis has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is ranked #3778 out of 6219 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $382.47 average price target, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF350.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG’s market cap is currently $281.8B and has a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.86.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.