Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and UBS gave Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF385.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $320.96.

Papadakis noted:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung fur Roche auf “Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 385 Franken belassen. Die defensiven Tugenden des Sektors seien zuletzt wieder in den Vordergrund geruckt, schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In einer Zeit okonomischer Turbulenzen zeichneten sich Pharmakonzerne durch relativ robuste Gewinne aus. Sie seien in der Lage, Gewinne in verfugbares Barvermogen umzuwandeln, hatten starke Bilanzen, seien innovativ und boten vergleichsweise sichere Dividenden. Roche ist sein “Top Pick”./ajx/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 20:59 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

Papadakis has an average return of 5.1% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Papadakis is ranked #3910 out of 6295 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $380.67 average price target, implying a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF350.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG’s market cap is currently $274.7B and has a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.67.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.