Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and UBS gave Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Bernstein. Analyst Wimal Kapadia maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF380.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $355.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Kapadia is ranked #1247 out of 6767 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $407.47 average price target, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF400.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Roche Holding AG’s market cap is currently $304.5B and has a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.81.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.