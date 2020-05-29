Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wolfe Research and UBS gave Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Peter Welford maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF360.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $350.50.

Welford has an average return of 19.9% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Welford is ranked #250 out of 6648 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $395.52, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF400.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG’s market cap is currently $299.9B and has a P/E ratio of 21.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 23.82.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.