Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Jefferies gave Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Goldman Sachs. Analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $362.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 50.8% success rate. Parekh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Novartis, and Sanofi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $392.05 average price target, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF380.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG’s market cap is currently $310.6B and has a P/E ratio of 22.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.39.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.