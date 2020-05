Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and J.P. Morgan gave Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from UBS. Analyst Michael Leuchten maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF380.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $359.80.

Leuchten has an average return of 18.2% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Leuchten is ranked #1748 out of 6546 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $388.72 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $399.00 and a one-year low of $254.20. Currently, Roche Holding AG has an average volume of 20.67K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.