Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Barclays gave Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Mark Purcell maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF370.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $357.55.

Purcell has an average return of 21.3% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Purcell is ranked #1773 out of 6495 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $383.64, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF360.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG’s market cap is currently $306.7B and has a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 24.92.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.