Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Societe Generale gave Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Emily Field maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF395.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $330.04.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $411.02 average price target, representing a 26.0% upside. In a report issued on October 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF442.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $399.00 and a one-year low of $281.04. Currently, Roche Holding AG has an average volume of 4,495.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.