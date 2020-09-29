Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and Goldman Sachs gave Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Richard Vosser maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $352.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 75.8% success rate. Vosser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Sanofi, and UCB SA.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $414.19, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF384.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.