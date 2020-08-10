Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Bernstein and Goldman Sachs gave Roche Holding AG (Other OTC: RHHVF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Mark Purcell maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF370.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $342.05.

Purcell has an average return of 13.3% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Purcell is ranked #2872 out of 6880 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $419.58, representing a 20.8% upside. In a report issued on July 26, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF380.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $399.00 and a one-year low of $271.11. Currently, Roche Holding AG has an average volume of 3,870.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.