Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Gets a Hold Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Vosser maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) yesterday and set a price target of CHF345.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $353.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Vosser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Roche Holding, and Sanofi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $409.08, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF365.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG’s market cap is currently $302B and has a P/E ratio of 22.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 26.72.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.