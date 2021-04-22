Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Trung Huynh maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) today and set a price target of CHF350.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $348.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Huynh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 80.7% success rate. Huynh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AstraZeneca, Grifols SA, and Sanofi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Hold with an average price target of $373.24, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF310.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG’s market cap is currently $296.9B and has a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.43.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.