Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Richard Vosser from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF), with a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $336.99.

Vosser has an average return of 12.3% when recommending Roche Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is ranked #1627 out of 7134 analysts.

Roche Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $417.17, which is a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 27, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF365.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG’s market cap is currently $288B and has a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.60.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process. The company was founded by Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche on October 1, 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.