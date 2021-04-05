Roblox (RBLX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Morgan Stanley gave Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Ryan Gee initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Roblox today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Gee is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Gee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Unity Software, and SciPlay.

Roblox has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.40, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RBLX in relation to earlier this year.

Roblox Corp is an online entertainment platform, where users can interact with each other to explore and develop immersive, user-generated and 3D experiences. The platform offers a wide range of online games for kids, teens, and adults.