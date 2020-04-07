Robert W. Baird Thinks Revolve Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Revolve Group (RVLV), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.16, close to its 52-week low of $7.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 38.9% success rate. Altschwager covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Revolve Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.83, which is an 87.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Revolve Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $148 million and net profit of $8.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $7.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RVLV in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millenial consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve and Forward. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.