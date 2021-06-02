Robert W. Baird Thinks Immunovant’s Stock is Going to Recover

Catie Powers- June 2, 2021, 6:47 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant (IMVT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.40, close to its 52-week low of $9.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 51.7% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Immunovant has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, which is a 93.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Immunovant’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.78 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.3 million.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

