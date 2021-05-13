Robert W. Baird Thinks Applied Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Applied Therapeutics (APLT) on May 11 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.87, close to its 52-week low of $13.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Applied Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50, representing a 138.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.99 and a one-year low of $13.58. Currently, Applied Therapeutics has an average volume of 118.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of APLT in relation to earlier this year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.