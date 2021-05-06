Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Scully Royalty (SRL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney reiterated a Hold rating on Scully Royalty (SRL) on May 3 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.10, equals to its 52-week high of $14.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scully Royalty is a Hold with an average price target of $150.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Scully Royalty’s market cap is currently $177M and has a P/E ratio of -51.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.51.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes royalty interest, captive supply assets, financial services and proprietary investing activities. The All Other segment encompasses corporate and other investments and business interests primarily being business activities in medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was founded on June 28, 1951 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.