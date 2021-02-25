Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Rocky Brands (RCKY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Hold rating on Rocky Brands (RCKY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 72.9% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

The the analyst consensus on Rocky Brands is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $38.00 and a one-year low of $14.96. Currently, Rocky Brands has an average volume of 37.9K.

Rocky Brands, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes its products through retail stores. The Retail segment includes direct sales of its products to consumers through e-commerce websites, third party marketplaces, and Rocky outlet store. The Military segment focuses on the bidding of footwear contracts with the U.S. military. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Nelsonville, OH.