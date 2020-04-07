Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Nielsen Holdings (NLSN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Hold rating on Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.72, close to its 52-week low of $11.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 63.0% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

Nielsen Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.33.

Based on Nielsen Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.69 billion and GAAP net loss of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.66 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $952 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NLSN in relation to earlier this year.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Buy and Watch segments. The Buy segments offers consumer packaged goods to manufacturers and retailers. The Watch segment delivers services to media and advertising clients. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.