Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Fortune Brands (FBHS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Hold rating on Fortune Brands (FBHS) today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.84, close to its 52-week high of $90.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortune Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.11.

Fortune Brands’ market cap is currently $12.47B and has a P/E ratio of 29.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts. The Plumbing segment involves faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Doors segment comprises of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include master lock security products, masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.