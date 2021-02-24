Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Digital Realty (DLR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Hold rating on Digital Realty (DLR) on February 22. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.67.

Based on Digital Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and net profit of $57.69 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $787 million and had a net profit of $336 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DLR in relation to earlier this year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.