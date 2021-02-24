Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Centerspace (CSR)

In a report issued on February 22, Amanda Sweitzer from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Centerspace (CSR), with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 81.8% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Centerspace with a $76.00 average price target, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Centerspace’s market cap is currently $920M and has a P/E ratio of 16.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.69.

Investors Real Estate Trust engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents’ experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.