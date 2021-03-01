Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

In a report issued on February 2, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.67, close to its 52-week low of $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.64.

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $5.60. Currently, Voyager Therapeutics has an average volume of 458.4K.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.