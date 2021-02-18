Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released today, William Power from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $443.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.3% and a 73.7% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and RingCentral.

Twilio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $499.17, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Twilio’s market cap is currently $66.06B and has a P/E ratio of -148.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.05.

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its platform consists of the following layers: engagement cloud, programmable communications cloud, and super network. The engagement cloud software addresses use cases like account security and contact centers and is a set of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that handles the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement. The Programmable communications cloud software is a set of APIs that enables developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. The super network is a software layer that allows customers’ software to communicate with connected devices globally. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

