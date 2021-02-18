Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Piedmont Office (PDM)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Piedmont Office (PDM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Armada Hoffler Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Piedmont Office is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Piedmont Office’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $132 million and net profit of $22.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $134 million and had a net profit of $162 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.