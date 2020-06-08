Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Buy Rating for NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF)

In a report released today, Alex Kubicek from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.93.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NREF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.