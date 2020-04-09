Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Buy Rating for MSC Industrial (MSM)

In a report released today, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on MSC Industrial (MSM), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 61.5% success rate. Manthey covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Anixter International, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MSC Industrial with a $67.50 average price target, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on March 30, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $68.00 price target.

MSC Industrial’s market cap is currently $3.39B and has a P/E ratio of 11.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.47.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company was founded by Sidney Jacobson in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.