Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Buy Rating for McDonald’s (MCD)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Tarantino maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s (MCD) on May 24. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $233.89, close to its 52-week high of $238.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

McDonald’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $256.36, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $238.18 and a one-year low of $178.88. Currently, McDonald’s has an average volume of 2.9M.

Founded in 1955, McDonald’s Corp. is world’s leading fast food chain that operates and franchises over 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. More than 90% of McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners. Its popular products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets, McDonald’s Fries, McFlurry desserts, and McCafé beverages, among others. The company is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

