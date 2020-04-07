Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Mircea Dobre maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 39.1% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as John Bean Technologies, Enerpac Tool Group, and Manitowoc Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln Electric Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $83.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.33B and has a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.16.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. The firm offers CNC plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, regulators and torches used in oxy-fuel welding, cutting and brazing. It operates through the following segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The Harris Products Group includes the company’s global cutting, soldering and brazing businesses as well as the retail business in the United States. The company was founded on 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.