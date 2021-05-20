Robert W. Baird Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cue Biopharma (CUE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE) on May 17 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.77, close to its 52-week low of $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 48.6% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cue Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.75, representing a 132.1% upside. In a report issued on May 10, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cue Biopharma’s market cap is currently $432.6M and has a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.31.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.